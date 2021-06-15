The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has visited the family of Constable Emmanuel Osei, the young police officer who died while on duty.

Osei, a member of the National SWAT unit, was shot dead by armed robbers on Monday, June 14, 2021.

The robbers attacked a bullion van Osei was escorting at the Adedenkpo Timber Market near the Korle-Bu area at Jamestown in Accra.

The IGP has visited the family of slain policeman Emmanuel Osei Photo source: @adomtv

According to a statement by the Greater Accra Regional Police PRO, DSP Efia Tenge, the bullion van was on a daily collection rounds when the robbers struck.

Following the said incident, IGP Oppong Boanuh and the Police Management Board visited Osei's residence to commiserate with the bereaved family. Photos from the visit have popped up showing sad scenes.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP assured that the police service was doing everything possible to get the perpetrators arrested.

“We are investigating; which we have already set in motion. I have instructed the CID to take over the case, and that is the level of seriousness we have attached to the case. So they have started investigations. And as I have indicated, we will definitely get them [killers], a post by the Police Service's Facebook page read.

