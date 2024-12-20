Mahama Clarifies ORAL, Says It's Not A Witch-Hunt Scheme

John Mahama, Ghana's president-elect, has debunked claims that his Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) is a witch-hunt scheme

He said the purpose of the team is to engage in fact-finding into corruption and corruption-related cases and pass their finding to anti-graft agencies

He noted that he has no intention of usurping the constitutional mandates of other state institutions with prosecutorial powers

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has debunked claims that his administration’s “Operation Recover All Loot” (ORAL) initiative is a witch-hunt.

He explained that it is a concerted effort to tackle corruption and corruption-related cases in the country.

President-elect John Mahama says ORAL is not a witch-hunt scheme, just a fact-finding operation.

He said ORAL is expected to aid state institutions in gathering evidence to prosecute corrupt officials, ensuring accountability and restoring public trust.

Mahama said it is part of his administration’s commitment to transparency and good governance.

In a meeting with the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Miriam Montrat, John Mahama stated that the ORAL team would not usurp the role of already established state institutions mandated to investigate and prosecute crimes; rather, it would be a focal point for evidence gathering and the distribution of the same to relevant anti-graft institutions.

He noted that the team behind this initiative has opted to work pro bono, so taxpayers' money will be spared.

He reiterated that ORAL will not investigate people as earlier thought but will collect evidence for anti-graft institutions to investigate and prosecute corrupt officials.

Ablakwa explains ORAL's mandate

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, chairman of the five-member preparation committee for Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), said the team is working for free.

Speaking to Citi News, Ablakwa also assured the team would gather evidence to complement the state's efforts and not duplicate their work.

“This team is part of a transitional arrangement stepping in because there are all kinds of things already people are trying to regularise the loot, and people are trying to abscond with them.”

The committee is a preparatory body focused on coordinating and gathering evidence to support the recovery of looted state resources, ensuring it complements the work of other anti-corruption bodies.

“We shall not be receiving salaries, allowances, per-diems or fuel coupons. None of our activities will come at a cost to the taxpayer,” he explained later on social media. He also noted that the committee had its first meeting on December 18, 2024.

ASEPA lauds ORAL composition

YEN.com.gh reported that the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability lauded the composition of the preparatory committee for Operation Recover All Loot.

The group's boss, Mensah Thompson, said the president-elect made excellent choices as committee members.

The preparatory committee for Operation Recover All Loot held its first meeting on December 18, 2024.

