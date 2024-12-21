Afua Asantewaa has begun her second attempt at the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Her attempt started on the morning of December 21 at Heroes' Park, Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Her world record attempt, which is being streamed live, is expected to run until December 25.

Asantewaa will be singing exclusively Ghanaian songs during this world-record attempt.

This attempt follows her first effort in December 2023, which fell short of surpassing the current record of 105 hours held by India’s Sunil Waghmare. Despite the setback, the team remains optimistic about breaking the record this time.

Attack on Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon attempt

Source: YEN.com.gh