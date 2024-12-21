Incumbent MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been declared the winner of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency after the re-collation of results.

The New Patriotic Party’s Patrick Boakye-Yiadom was also declared the winner of the Obuasi East election, retaining his seat in the Parliament.

The re-collation process is taking place at the Electoral Commission's Greater Accra Regional Office in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh