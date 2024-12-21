Frank Annoh-Dompreh Declared Winner Of The Nsawam-Adoagyiri Election After Re-collation Of Results
Incumbent MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh has been declared the winner of the Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency after the re-collation of results.
The New Patriotic Party’s Patrick Boakye-Yiadom was also declared the winner of the Obuasi East election, retaining his seat in the Parliament.
The re-collation process is taking place at the Electoral Commission's Greater Accra Regional Office in Accra.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.