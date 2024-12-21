Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has shared cryptic WAFCON preparation message amid future uncertainty

The Swiss tactician has reportedly parted ways with the Ghana Football Association after failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension following the expiration of her deal

Reports suggest Häuptle was dissatisfied with Ghana’s inadequate preparations for their return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, prompting her decision to move on

Black Queens head coach Nora Häuptle has voiced her concerns over Ghana's lack of adequate preparation for the upcoming 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team has not participated in any friendly matches during the last two international windows, missing critical opportunities to fine-tune their performance for the prestigious continental tournament.

Planned friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia were canceled due to the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports failing to approve the team’s budget.

Amid these challenges, reports suggest Häuptle may leave her role after declining a contract extension with the GFA.

Speculation is rife that the Swiss coach could be heading to Zambia, whose national women’s team recently parted ways with Bruce Mwape.

Nora Hauptle shares cryptic WAFCON preparation message

Adding to the uncertainty, Häuptle shared a LinkedIn post highlighting the Queens' lack of preparatory games compared to other nations.

She expressed concern that Ghana has played only three matches in 2024 ahead of the WAFCON tournament set to take place in Morocco.

The cryptic message has fueled further speculation about her future while drawing attention to the pressing need for improved preparations for the Black Queens.

Source: YEN.com.gh