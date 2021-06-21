MTN FA Cup results: Hearts, Kotoko progress but WAFA knocked-out by Young Wise

Hearts and Kotoko made light work of their opponents to reach round of 16 of the FA Cup

WAFA and Karela are the only Premier League sides knocked out in the round of 32

Kotoko are the last team to have won the MTN FA Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko had no troubles in dealing with their opponents in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 after victories over Windy Professionals and Thunderbolt FC respectively.

The Phobians produced a ruthless second half performance that saw them score four goals to beat the lower-tier side 4-1. Striker Daniel Barnieh and midfielders Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu and Manaf Umar were all on target.

Evans Adomako scored twice to add to Emmanuel Gyamfi's strike as Kotoko dispatched Thunderbolt FC 3-1.

In Paga, Sam Adams netted the only goal as Aduana Stars secured a hard fought 1-0 win against Paga Crocodiles.

Two times champions Medema SC defeated rivals Karela United 2-1 in Anyinase, but the game was marred by attacks from fans of the home side, leading to injuries of some players.

WAFA shockingly exited the competition after losing 6-5 on penalties to Young Wise, after the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Elmina Sharks and Accra Great Olympics progressed after penalty shootouts wins over Vernomous Vipers and Hearts of Lions respectively.

Full time results - MTN FA cup Round 32

Tamale City 1-0 Techiman City

Kintampo Top Talent 2-1 Kato Freedom Fighters

Paga Crocodiles 0-1 Aduana FC

Steadfast FC 1-4 Brekum Chelsea

Kintampo FC 2-0 Sunyani Reformers

Thunderbolt FC 1-3 Asante Kotoko

Asokwa Deportivo 1-0 Skyy FC

Karela United 1-2 Medeama SC

Elmina Shark 0-0 [4-2] Venomous Vipers

Aboi Young Stars 1-2 Ashantigold SC

Okwahu United 1-1 [0-3] Attram De Visser

Accra Hearts of Oak 4-1 Windy Professionals FC

Youngwise 1-1 [6-5] WAFA

Heart of Lions 0-0 [3-4] Accra Great Olympics

