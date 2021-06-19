. Isaac Dogboe ready for his fight against Adam Lo[pez

. The Ghanaian and Lopez made their weight for the clash

. Dogboe weighed 125.4Ibs as against Lopez's 126.2Ibs

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghana's Isaac Royal Storm Dogboe is ready to make himself and the nation proud on Saturday, June 1, 2021, in Las Vegas.

The former WBO super bantamweight champion will be taking on Adam Lopez for the latter's NABF featherweight strap.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash Dogboe and Lopez were billed for their mandatory weigh-in.

Isaac Dogboe easily makes weight in photos; ready for Adam Lopez (Photo credit: Instagram/Top Rank)

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian was the first to step on the scale and he came in at 125.4Ibs.

Lopez, who is the holder of the NABF also weighed 126.2Ibs.

The fight will be Dogboe's firsy outing in 2021 after returning from a two-year hiatus to dismissed Chris Avalos in round 7 on July 21, 2020.

Dogboe became Ghana's youngest world champion at age 22 when he dethroned Jesse Magdaleno.

However, Dogboe failed in his second title defense when he lost his belt to Emanuel Navarette.

In the rematch against the Mexican, Dogboe failed to recapture his belt as Navarette beat him for the second time.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian midfielder, Abdul Majeed Ashimeru, has joined Belgium Jupiler Pro League giants RSA Anderlecht on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell.

The 23-year-old playmaker signed a four-year deal that will keep him at the club until June 2025.

Ashimeru earlier joined the Purple and White in January on loan and after impressing the technical team he was handed a permanent deal.

Sporting Director Peter Verbeke explains why they were convinced in handing the Ghanaian a deal.

"Despite a difficult integration due to COVID-19 and an injury, Majeed has shown in his best moments what he can teach us. He has an excellent vista and passing, coupled with speed and infiltration ability, interesting qualities to give our midfield a little extra bring the following seasons," he told the club's official website.

The former WAFA player featured 12 times, scoring twice before the 2020/21 season came to an end.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana