Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu faced rapper AMG Medikal in a friendly FIFA game on Saturday and the former got disciplined in the virtual world.

The Ghana international who left Newcastle United last season is known as one of the best game players amongst the Black Stars players but met his 'master' Medikal who showed him he is not just good at spitting bars but also at playing the game.

Atsu at the end of their clash was forced to confess that the multiple award-winning rapper was better than him.

The 29-year-old Atsu will be joining a new club in the summer after five years at Newcastle United.

Last season, the AFCON 2015 MVP failed to make an appearance in the Premier League after falling out of favour in manager Steve Bruce's side.

He is reported to be on the radar of some championship teams.

