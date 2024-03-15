One week into the All-African Games competition, Egypt has a total of 128 medals, including 72 golds, 29 silvers and 27 bronzes

Ghana, which is hosting the competition, is ranked 16th with five medals, one gold, three silvers and one bronze

51 countries are participating in the competition, with over 5,000 athletes battling it out to win medals

The 13th edition of the 2023 African Games, popularly known as the All-African Games, held in Accra, Ghana, has gained momentum.

Silver medallist Egypt's Nour Elgendy (l), gold medallist South Africa's Georgia Cecile Els (c) and bronze medallist Algeria's Hamida Raina Nefsi (r)during African Games in Ghana. Photo: Nipah Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

Which country has more medals in 2023 All-African Games?

One week into the competition, Egypt is the clear medal leader. As of Friday, March 15, the country had a total of 128 medals (72 golds, 29 silvers and 27 bronzes).

According to a report shared by CITI FM, Nigeria was ranked second with 60 medals captured as 23 gold, 16 silver and 21 bronze.

Algeria closed the best three with 86 medals; 22 golds, 28 silvers, and 36 bronzes.

South Africa is ranked position four with 78 medals. They include 22 golds, 23 silvers, and 33 bronzes.

The competition's host country, Ghana, is ranked 16th with five medals, one gold, three silvers and one bronze.

In this year's competition, a total of 51 countries are participating, with over 5,000 athletes battling it out to win medals and break records in 30 sporting disciplines.

Table tennis was the first event to launch, with Egypt clinching the gold medal in both the men's and women's singles events.

The competition started on March 8 and will end on March 23. Ghana won the bid to host the event against Nigeria Burkina Faso who had also showed interest.

Ghanaian defeats nine-year-old Kenyan in table tennis

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Cynthia Kwabi defeated Sifa Favour, her nine-year-old Kenyan opponent in table tennis, by 3-0 to advance to the next round of the competition.

After the game, Cynthia displayed a high level of sportsmanship as she posed for pictures with her young opponent.

Eva Adom-Amankwaa, another Ghanaian, also picked up a victory in the table tennis women's singles as she defeated Angola's Isabel Albino by 3-2.

Source: YEN.com.gh