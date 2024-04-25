The vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says corrupt officials under the Akufo-Addo regime will not be spared when her party is elected

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said this was not an empty threat, and it was a promise to Ghanaians

She said the NDC government will heal the nation and restore its glory from the plunder of the incumbent NPP government

The vice presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says a future Mahama-led government would prosecute corrupt officials and appointees in the Akufo-Addo government.

She bemoaned what she described as the state capture by affiliates and cronies of the incumbent president, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang says a future Mahama administration will hold all officials of the NPP government accountable.

Speaking on April 24 at her formal unveiling ceremony as the running mate of the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, she said the corruption of state power to serve only the interest of a small clique against the national good would be reversed.

She said a future NDC government would ensure that all those who participated in and benefited from the loot and share under the incumbent government were held accountable.

“This is not a threat; it is a promise, premised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides, and hinged on the principle of accountability,” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang also highlighted that the arrogance, cronyism, ethnocentrism and hypocrisy that have characterised the ruling government have not served Ghana well. She said it has undermined the country’s determination to progress at all levels.

“Rather, the most significant achievement of these things has been a country in near insolvency, its natural resources such as water, land, and environment in rebellion, a people harassed and intimidated into numbness and, as some say cynically, bribed into silence,” she said.

She promised that a future NDC government would eliminate all these traits and strive for a country that welcomes all diverse ethnic groups and provides equal opportunities for all and sundry to succeed.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang says she would not be a driver’s mate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the NDC vice presidential candidate had vowed her unwavering loyalty and dedication to John Mahama and her position as running mate.

According to her, she would share in their future government’s successes and responsibilities.

She said when the going gets tough, she would not abandon the former president by claiming she was merely a driver’s mate.

She said her conviction stems from John Mahama’s strong confidence in her capabilities, which led to her renomination, and his dedication to fostering inclusivity and innovation.

