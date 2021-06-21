Winners of Ghana's 1st pageant for persons living with autism was held on Saturday, June 19, 2021

The Verna Mr and Miss Autism Ghana 2021 took place at the Airport View Hotel in Accra

The winners were Yacoba Tete-Marmon and Nana Sakyi Addo-Dankwa for the female and male categories respectively

Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP for Ketu South) was the special guest of honour among other high profile personalities who graced the occasion

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Beautiful pictures have emerged as the first-ever edition of Verna Mr and Miss Autism Ghana was held at a grand and star-studded ceremony at the Airport View Hotel.

The event that was hosted by the Afi Antonio Foundation was held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, to crown winners and ultimately push for the inclusion of persons living with autism in society.

The winners were Yacoba Tete-Marmon for Miss Autism Ghana with Michaela Naa Oboney Ashong and Jemima Ametorwoshi being the first and second runner ups respectively.

In the male category, the winner was Nana Sakyi Addo-Dankwa who was followed by Martin Kwasi Ampofo and Raphael Abielekpor in that order.

1st ever Verna Mr & Miss Autism pageant held in Ghana; winners crowned in adorable photos Credit: Afi Antonio

Source: Facebook

The votes were based on social media reactions which accounted for 60% of the total mark and the rest 40% being that of judge Nana Mensah, CEO of Mr Model Africa.

Since the winners are non-verbal, an ambassador was crowned to create awareness about the condition and push for their inclusion.

The event was graced by Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP for Ketu South), Nana Mensah, CEO of Mr Model Africa, Naa Ashorkor, Sammy Flex, Benedicta Gafah, Luther, DKB, Vincent McCauley, and Mr. Edem Tamakloe.

1st ever Verna Mr & Miss Autism pageant held in Ghana; winners crowned in adorable photos Credit: Afi Antonio

Source: Facebook

Other high profile personalities included Ms Edith Pinamang, Country Director of Pumpkins Foundation, Auntie Serwah Quaynor, Founder of Autism Awareness Care and Training Center (AACT), Edem Farrie the MC and Adam Abdul Wahab, Programme Officer of Ghana Federation of Disability Organisation among others.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, the founder of the Afi Antonio Foundation expressed her profound gratitude to all the sponsors, the online blogs, and news websites who publicized the event as well as parents of the contestants.

The winners took home prizes from the title sponsors Verna Natural Mineral Water and will be ambassadors for them for a year, and also received a supreme health package from Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center, Fabric from Woodin, and so much more.

They also benefited from the support of Renny's Glitters, Akosu's Kente, Food For All Africa, Briwireduah, Ojeanne, Ritz's Beverages, and catering services, Regibrandz, Xpression Fotografie, and The Second Look, Boy Photography and DDP Outdoor Limited.

"Everything was greatly successful, because of their massive support" Afi Antonio commented.

In another heartwarming story, Stacy Amewoyi, a high-achieving Ghanaian lady who went viral last year after winning two coveted awards in the United States has another layer to her achievements.

Information obtained from her website shows that Stacy just released The Language and Keys of Love, which is a new title on a world-renowned concept on the famous subject.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen