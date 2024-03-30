A video of Mohammed Kudus speaking like a British man has cracked ribs on social media

Despite missing two games for the Black Stars, he is set to play for West Ham as the EPL resumes

Many people who reacted to the video expressed astonishment, with some admitting that they could not hear what the Ghanaian player was saying

Social media is buzzing after a video of West United player Mohammed Kudus attempting to speak like a British went viral.

The video which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of Don @Opresii) showed the talented forward at West Ham's training ground, looking visibly happy and in good spirits.

Kudus tries to sound like a British Photo credit: @UTDReecy/X

As he stepped on the pitch to train, the 23-year-old, who signed for West Ham in August 2023 and has been at the club less than eight months, just looked at the camera briefly, after which he remarked:

"The sun is out innit".

The adorable video, which proves that Kudus is settling in well at the East London club and even learning some British slang, was captioned:

"Eii Kudus… next time he come Ghana he go talk say he no Dey bab twi hmm".

Kudus missed Ghana's two international friendly games but is set to play for his club when the English Premier League resumes.

Ghanaians react to the video of Mohmamed Kudus

@murphyy_jr commented:

he say am for ein head inside multiple times before he talk am

@aarondelaab stated:

My man start dey learn cockney accent ooo, "the sun is out innit??

@skaly_yakz indicated:

Abi twi nor bi ein dialect erh so if he talk say he nor dey barb you barbsimple

@klazikman added:

He rehearse keep waa before he talk am… u think say UK accent be falaaa eh

@brah_phi

Eii s33 English oo.I thought he’s speaking Hausa or something

@elomahadzie stated:

He say what ah?

@saamloko1 wrote:

Once you start the “innit” you’re gone

Kudus gets a beautiful painting from a fan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kudus was pleasantly surprised by a fan who gifted him a beautiful wall painting of himself.

In the video, Kudus was unwrapping a large package containing the painting, which depicted him in his football training kit.

He smiled and admired the painting, saying it was nice. He then showed the painting to his mother, who was sitting close by, and she also confirmed it was beautiful.

