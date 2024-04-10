Mohammed Kudus's stint in the English top flight has impressed scores of African legends, including Mali's Kanoute

in a recent interview, the former Malian national described Mohammed Kudus as an exciting talent and hailed him for his strides

Kanoute also shared his belief that Mohammed Kudus was in pole position to win Africa's Best Player of the Year award

Ghanaian youngster Mohammed Kudus has had an unmissable run with his EPL side West Ham, since joining them from Ajax.

The 23-year-old Ghanaian forward has scored 12 goals and helped his team with many assists this season.

In a recent interview with the Irons Podcast, former Malian player Frederic Kanoute weighed in on Mohammed Kudus' potential.

Mohammed Kudus Photo source: x/MohKudus

Source: Instagram

Kanoute hails Kudus

According to Frederic Kanoute, who also had an explosive stint with West Ham, Mohammed Kudus is an exciting player with a bright future ahead of him.

“He is incredibly gifted. He is strong, has all the tools needed to be a forward, and can play a variety of positions. He is still relatively young, and in my opinion, one of the most intriguing African players of the present day. Thus, in my opinion, he has a chance with me,” Kanoute established.

Kudus has already had two Man of the Match awards this season, increasing his pedigree in the EPL.

Netizens talk about Kanoute's prediction

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their views on Kanoute's predictions

Tamakloe Daniel Kodjo remarked:

He really deserves it. Our incoming Africa best player and among best world player. He is the future ballon d'or.

Daniel Addo said:

Let's support him to win world best player.

Eugene Appah wrote:

He really deserve it inshallah...God is in control

Prosper Kobby noted:

Yes That's amazing Kudus deserves it, his is a great prayer in the world

Aphedzi Kojo added:

Any club or personal achievement for KUDUS this season please?? His time will come but definitely not this year. He has to go to Chelsea, PSG, MAN U, Barcelona or Arsenal by 2026. If he stays more than 2 years at West harm is a waste of talent.

Kudus wins Goal Of The Month award

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus’ impressive strike against SC Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League had won him West Ham United’s Goal of the Month.

The talented footballer scored twice against Freiburg in that match that saw his side clinch a 5-0 victory.

Source: YEN.com.gh