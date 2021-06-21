Sammy Kuffour and 4 other Ghanaian footballers working as pundits for EURO 2020

Five Ghanaian footballers are working as pundits during EURO 2020

Appiah, Boateng, Laryea, Kufuor, and Tanko are switching the pitch for the screens

The former players have been giving in-depth analysis throughout the competition

Four former Ghana internationals, Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Sammy Kufuor, and Ibrahim Tanko join ex-Barcelona forward, K.P Boateng as footballers who have switched the pitch for the screens.

The five have taken punditry to the next level with their razor-sharp analysis and expert contributions at different media houses around the world.

Appiah, former captain of the Black Stars, and his ex-Ghana teammate, Laryea Kingston are the resident experts on Ghanaian T.V Station Joy Prime, where they do the pre-match build-up, half-time analysis, and post-match reviews.

Five Ghanaian footballers working as pundits during EURO 2020. Source: Twitter/ Individual accounts

Source: Twitter

Laryea goes further to explain the tactical part of the game using technology to simplify what is seen on the screens. His contributions have been impeccable especially with the way he articulates his points.

The duo played in several European countries including Italy, Scotland, Turkey, and Russia and all these nations are at the EUROS.

Ibrahim Tanko, the immediate past coach of the Black Meteors and a former player of Borussia Dortmund works with Adom TV as a pundit on most of the games shown on TV. His experience of playing in Germany was evident during his analysis of the Germany and Portugal match.

Meanwhile, Kevin Prince Boateng and Sammy Kufuor are working for international sports broadcasting companies ARD and Super Sports respectively.

Kevin Prince Boateng has been incredible as a pundit on German television station ARD. On his debut show, his knowledge of Italian and Turkish football was masterfully executed in his submissions. He has gone on to analyse other games on the station.

And finally, Samuel Osei Kufuor made a return to Super Sports after years off the screens. Having played most of his football in Germany, the former Bayern Munich man has been a resource person for Super Sports, providing solid points on the show.

He also played in Italy and Netherlands and understands the difference in styles on tactics from these countries.

He is fondly remembered for having a live shave on TV as Ghana lost to Ivory Coast in the finals of the AFCON in 2015.

Following their impressive display of football knowledge on TV, the retired footballers and K.P Boateng look to have found new love with the screens and might consider making it a regular job.

Source: Yen.com.gh