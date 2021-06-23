Ghanaian teenager Abraham Okyere joins Belgium First Division side Beershot

The 18-year-old signed a two-year deal with the club from Inter Allies

Okyere was unveiled by Beershot on Monday

Ghanaian teen sensation Abraham Okyere has secured a dream move to Europe after joining Belgium First Division A side Beershot on Monday, the club has confirmed.

The 18-year-old signed a two-year deal with Beershot from Ghana Premier League side Inter Allies following a successful loan spell in the United Arab Emirates with Al Hilal.

Okyere started his career with Inter Allies' academy, Cedar Stars, before making his Premier League debut at the age of sixteen.

He spent last season on loan at Al Hilal, playing all matches for the Dubai-based club.

"Midfielder Abraham Okyere (18) is the newest addition to Beerschot. The talented Ghanaian comes over from Inter Allies (Ghana) and was loaned out to Al Hilal United (United Arab Emirates) last season. There he was voted the team of the year after a strong season," wrote the club on their official website confirming Okyere's arrival.

"The Ghanaian youth international (U20) signed a contract for 2 seasons with 2 seasons option at Kiel. “Abraham is a real box-to-box player with great running ability."

The club's manager Van Praet is also full of praise for their newest addition.

"Abraham is a player who can play centrally in midfield," said technical manager Sander Van Praet.

“He has great running ability and is a real box-to-box midfielder.”

Abraham Okyere joins his new teammates for preseason this week.

In a related sports story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder, Afriyie Acquah, has joined Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al Batin FC after his contract with Yeni Malatyaspor ended, his agent Oliver Arthur has confirmed.

The 29-year-old signed a two-year deal with the mega-rich club and will be unveiled in the coming days.

Acquah, a member of Ghana's senior national team, spent the last two seasons in Turkey with Yeni Malatyaspor.

