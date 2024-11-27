A Ghanaian man has expressed gratitude to a teacher who played an immense role in shaping his life

In a video, he reminisced about the things his former JHS teacher had done to help him

Many people who commented on the video have celebrated the Ghanaian teacher for her good work

A Ghanaian motorcycle rider, popularly referred to as okada rider, has earned the admiration of many after he decided to celebrate his former JHS teacher.

It happened after he was quizzed on who he would like to thank for playing an instrumental role in his life.

Without hesitation, he mentioned his former JHS teacher, Madam Gloria, as the person he would like to single out for recognition and praise.

Labelling her as his mother, Miracle opened up on the support he received from his former teacher right from his basic school days until now.

On the other hand, Madam Gloria was filled with joy as she smiled broadly and listened to Miracle sing her praises before receiving a hamper from him.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 10,000 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians commend the teacher

Social media users who took to the video's comment section video celebrated the teacher for positively impacting students' lives.

RHAPHINOR_VHIGIL commented:

"Madam Gloria from Prince of peace R/C Basics sch Kwashieman."

@Anaman reacted:

"Such a grateful guy, he’s made the woman so much proud."

Official ALIMA1 added:

"I need to do this to my mother in-law one day. The woman is my everything."

Mary gee indicated;

"Please I would like to thank somebody special in my life."

Akwasi added:

"A man like me with crying tissues aww gratitude."

