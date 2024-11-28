Stonebwoy Says His Jiggle And Whine Song Was To Help Netizens Exercise, Fans React
- Stonebwoy joined the November 28, 2024, episode of Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz morning show with Andy Dosty
- He talked more about his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6 and the success of songs like Jiggle and Whine
- Stonebwoy's remarks about the hidden significance of the viral hit have sparked social media reactions
Stonebwoy has reflected on the viral success of his hit track Jiggle and Whine during a recent media interview.
Jiggle and Whine is one of the 13 tracks off the artist's Up and Runnin6 album, which released on October 24, 2024.
The song, which features Spice, has gained significant traction online thanks to its infectious social media challenge.
The song's soundbite on TikTok has registered close to 30k entries in about a month since Stonebwoy's album dropped.
Talking to Andy Dosty, the superstar musician raved about his collaboration with the Jamaican dancehall queen.
He acknowledged that the song's challenge, which had netizens shaking their bodies, came organically from fans.
Stonebwoy maintained that the song, which dropped in October 2024, was his contribution to the Pink October agenda.
He also sarcastically established that the Jiggle and Whine challenge helped its participants exercise, sparking hilarity.
Stonebwoy talks about Jiggle and Whine video
In the interview, Stonebwoy also established that he had wrapped up shooting for the Jiggle and Whine music video.
He invited his Jamaican collaborator Spice to Ghana for the music video shoot. The dancehall duo visited several parts of Accra and engaged with some fans to shoot some of its scenes.
The Jiggle and Whine hitmaker confirmed that the highly anticipated music video would be released after Ghana's elections on December 7, 2024.
Stonebwoy rewards Jiggle and Whine champions
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy had given an undisclosed amount of cash to some female fans in Tarkwa.
Stonebwoy gifts female fans GH₵100 notes for competing in 'Jiggle and Whine' competition on stage, fans react
This comes after the musician invited scores of fans to dance to the trending Jiggle and Whine track during a recent concert.
The dancehall musician rewarded the contestants with many GH₵100 notes for participating in the Jiggle and Whine contest.
