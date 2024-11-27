Safo Newman, in an interview, addresses Shatta Wale's past criticism of his looks and fashion sense

The musician recounted his initial response to Shatta Wale and said he intended to make fans proud

Safo Newman assured that he and his team were still gradually working on improving his brand

Ghanaian singer Safo Newman has once again addressed the criticism he received from his colleague Shatta Wale over his look and fashion sense.

Safo Newman addresses Shatta Wale's past criticism of his looks and fashion sense.

Several months ago, the Shatta Movement boss expressed disappointment in the Akokoa hitmaker and his team for not making a significant investment to improve his appearance and brand.

Shatta Wale described Safo Newman as a 'poverty-stricken' individual and advised him to build his image before prioritising promoting his music projects.

The dancehall artiste's remarks garnered a response from the young singer, who expressed his gratitude to him in an interview with Kasapa FM and assured him that he and his team were gradually working on boosting his brand image.

Safo Newman addresses Shatta Wale's fashion criticism

In a recent interview with media personality Andy Dosty on his Daybreak Hitz morning show, Safo Newman said that he took Shatta Wale's remarks as suggestions instead of criticisms.

The Akokoa hitmaker recounted his response to the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker when he criticised him and said he intends to make his numerous followers proud.

He said:

"I don't think that was a criticism. He was just giving some suggestions on my appearance and all that and I responded that everything is gradual. I said it in an interview on Onua or something. I actually intend to make all those who follow me proud."

Safo Newman assured that he and his team were still making progress in improving his brand image and appearance.

The singer added that despite his assurances, it would take time for him and his team to make the significant changes needed.

He said:

"Everything will not happen at once, so we are gradually moving."

Watch the video below:

Safo Newman drops video for Galamsey song

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Safo Newman released the music video for his song, I Can't Think Far, which addressed the illegal mining issue in Ghana.

The Akokoa hitmaker shot the video in an environment that highlighted the severe damage Galamsey had caused to land and water bodies.

Safo Newman spoke out against these destructive practices, urging the protection of Ghana's environment in the song's lyrics.

