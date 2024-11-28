Shatta Wale, in a video, fulfilled the promise he made to a young artist, Priscilla Osei after she surprised him with a drawing

The dancehall musician invited the young artist and her family to his plush apartment and gifted her mother GH₵20K

Shatta Wale reassured the woman of his commitment to fulfilling his promise of sponsoring Priscilla Osei's tertiary education

Award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale met with a young artist, Enolas Artz and her mother after promising to gift them money after she gifted him a drawing.

Shatta Wale invites young artist Enola Artz's mom to his apartment and gifts her GH₵20K. Photo source: @nahbaffdotcomm

The young, talented artist surprised the SM boss with the drawing after his interview with media personality Hammer Niti in his studio in Kumasi.

In a conversation with Shatta Wale, Priscilla Osei, aka Enolas Artz, got emotional and began crying as she opened up about her struggles in furthering her education after completing Senior High School in 2023.

The dancehall musician, touched by the young lady's sad story, consoled her and pledged to gift her mother GH₵20K to start her own business. He also promised to sponsor the artist's education.

Shatta Wale gifts artist's mom GH₵20K

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale invited Priscilla Osei and her mother to the plush apartment where he resided during his trip to Kumasi.

In the presence of his manager, Sammy Flex, rapper Ypee, a team member, Priscilla, and her relative, the dancehall artiste gifted the artist's mom the GH₵20K he had initially promised.

Shatta Wale also reassured the woman that he was committed to fulfilling his other promise of sponsoring Priscilla Osei's tertiary education.

He also informed the woman to call him whenever she and her daughter needed additional financial assistance.

The artist's mother expressed her gratitude to the SM boss as she received the numerous bundles of five and ten cedi notes.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's gesture stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Shatta Wale flaunts bundles of cash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale flaunted numerous bundles of cash as he travelled to Kumasi in a private jet.

The dancehall musician displayed large bundles of money in local currency on the table while a crew member recorded and cheered him.

Shatta Wale carefully arranged the bundles of GH₵5 and GH₵10 notes and shifted them around on the table as his music played in the background.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

