A Nigerian lady has made herself and her family proud by completing her undergraduate studies in Ghana.

The young lady, known as Candy Saucee on TikTok earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Catholic University of Ghana (CUG) at Fiapre, Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Candy Saucee achieved this remarkable academic feat despite her challenges as an international student in Ghana, combining work and school.

In a TikTok post, the young Nigerian Lady celebrated her success in completing four years of rigorous academic work at the CUG.

She said the graduation marked the end of a journey and the start of a new exciting beginning in her life.

"Congratulations to me on this huge milestone. Smart, accomplished, and now a graduate. Hats off to me for earning that degree. Graduation marks the end of one journey and the start of another. This is a symbol of my hard work, dedication, patience, and steadfastness. Wishing myself a bright and successful future. The world is my oyster, congrats Candy," she wrote.

It is unclear what Candy intends to do next; however, she is expected to return home to begin her mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

Friends of the Nigerian lady congratulate her

After posting her graduation pictures on TikTok, friends of the Nigerian lady trooped to the comment section to congratulate her.

@BROWN BARBIE said:

"Congratulations my baby."

Nigeriangirllivinghana replied:

"Thanks mama."

@scyllah/UGC Creator also said:

"My Baddie Graduate."

