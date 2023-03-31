Veteran actress Grace Omaboe a.k.a. Maame Dokono, has been spotted hanging out with one of her grandchildren

In a video, Maame Dokono's grandchild, a boy called Sean, was seen showing something to his grandmother on his tablet

Later, the little boy tried to greet in Twi and spoke with a thick foreign accent like an American, which got those around laughing

Legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Maame Dokono, is not only good on the screens but a great mother too.

The renowned screen goddess is blessed with six children, four living abroad, and many grandchildren.

In a recent video, the 76-year-old actress was spotted spending time with one of her grandchildren, a boy they called Sean.

The video starts with Maame Dokono sitting beside the little boy who was operating a tablet and showing something on it to his grandmother.

Later, Maame Dokono and her grandson sat in a car together and moved to where one of her daughters, Sabrina Darkwa, was doing her facials.

The last part of the video had Sabrina asking Sean to say something to her followers, which he obliged.

Maame Dokono's grandson spoke with a thick American accent

Maame Dokono's grandson responded to his aunt's request by saying 'hi' and attempting to greet in Twi.

"Me ma mu kye," he said in an attempt to say 'me ma mo akye', which means 'good morning to you'.

The little boy who spoke with a thick foreign accent and sounded more like an American got his aunt bursting into laughter.

The video was first shared on the Instagram stories of Sabrina, the fifth child of Maame Dokono, and later reported by blogger @sweet_maame_adwoa.

