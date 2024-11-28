There have been several concerns about Oheneba Jude, the young Ghanaian content creator, going viral on TIkTok

Many of Jude's critics seem to have a problem with the way the content creator enjoys his meals

Their harsh criticisms have influenced the content creator to share an emotional response

Ghanaian content creator Oheneba Jude recently got a co-sign from Nana Ama McBrown after his stint on the actress's Onua Showtime show.

The online sensation rose to prominence because of his fun food content and hilarious stories.

Oheneba Jude's growing traction has exposed him to several criticisms. Many of Jude's critics seem to have a problem with the trencherman's obsession with food.

Oheneba Jude is emotional as he responds to his harsh critics after his time with Nana Ama McBrown. Source: OhenebaJude, JenniTrends

Source: Instagram

Oheneba Jude addresses critics

According to Oheneba Jude, he is overwhelmed with the endless criticisms and insults about his craft.

During a live TikTok interaction, Oheneba Jude referenced a recent video sent to him in which one of his detractors called him a fool.

The viral star was emotional as he shared his frustrations in dealing with his abusers online.

"We come on TikTok to make people laugh, but others want to pay us back with pain."

Despite his disappointment, Oheneba Jude maintained that it was not his style to trade insults with his detractors.

Rather, he pleaded with fans to desist from directing the abusive videos to him as he plans to pay his critics no mind.

Fans encourage Oheneba Jude

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Oheneba Jude's emotional address to his detractors.

mama_maggie said:

"Jude, your new found fame will now attract jealous people from all over the world, but don’t despair, God has got your back. Stay cheerful!"

manual wrote:

"aaahhh why will a person do this.. is not you who buys the food for him so why insult you..hmmm ohene don't mind him ok is out of hatred"

Abena Adobea Amponsa remarked:

"we all eat the same amount of food in our home we just don't put it on camera...why do we think he just sitting home eating all the time."

Thelma Gee🇬🇭 added:

"Jude they are seeing reach places where the never thought u will reach 🥺don’t mind them is a trap 🥺they want to push you to do something that will bring u down"

Oheneba Jude meets Stonebwoy's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Oheneba Jude had reconnected with Stonebwoy's wife, Dr Louisa, who promised to fix his teeth.

This comes after his appeal to the health professional for a dental makeover because he was tired of being ridiculed.

The TikToker expressed excitement and giggled as he admired his new look while staring at his fixed teeth in a small mirror.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh