NDC MPs on the Appointments Committee are demanding for second vetting of some four deputy ministerial nominees

This includes Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, Deputy Minister-designate for Local Government

The NDC MPs didn’t participate in the vetting of four of the ministers when they appeared due to their involvement in the Green Ghana Day

The Minority in Parliament have asked for the second vetting of four Deputy ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They are deputy minister for Local Government, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, deputy minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, office of Attorney-General and Justice, and Lariba Zuewira Abudu, a deputy minister-designate for Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

It will be recalled the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Appointments Committee did not participate during the vetting of the four on Friday, June 11, 2021.

The Minority MPs on the committee were involved in the ‘Green Ghana Day’ tree planting exercise on the day of vetting the four.

In a report filed by Citinewsroom, the MPs have called for a second vetting where they can also have the chance to scrutinise the nominees.

They have threatened to boycott the proceedings when the report on the four is presented on the floor of the house failure to grant their request.

Thirty-five of the deputy ministers and one Minister of State had so far been approved, with four more yet to be approved.

NDC MPs didn’t boycott vetting of Mensah Korsah

Hassan Ayariga, a member of the committee, denied reports that NDC MPs boycotted the Mensah Korsah and the three others deliberately.

Ayariga said their absence was not specific to boycotting a particular individual.

He said: “It was something that the minority thought the entire committee had an understanding that base on the directive of the Speaker that we should all endeavour to participate in tree planting.”

Electoral violence unfortunate

Meanwhile, one of the deputy ministers designate, Korsah described the violence that characterised the 2020 general elections as “very unfortunate”.

Seven persons died from the violence including two from the Techiman South constituency. Six others also suffered terrible injuries during the chaotic elections in the constituency.

Korsah said series of measures have been taken to ensure justice is secured for the victims of the electoral brutalities.

He added that as a further measure of support, he is building a four-bedroom flat for the families of the two deceased.

“For those who got injured, some hospital bills are being paid to support them,” he added.

NDC MPs, police clash

NDC MPs and the police clash over some electoral concerns with the Techiman South results during the 2020 elections. It will be recalled the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Members of Parliament clashed with police at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The kerfuffle occurred around 10:00 am local time on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, when the legislators led by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, were barred by the police from petitioning the chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa.

