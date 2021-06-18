Parliament holds back approval of deputy Education minister and 2 others

Parliament on Friday, June 18, 2021, held back its approval of a deputy Education minister-designate Gifty Twum Ampofo

Deputy ministers-designate for Sanitation Amidu Issahaku Chinnia and Minister of Justice-designate Diana Asonaba Dapaah's approval were also held back

Alexader Afenyo-Markin however stated that the nominees whose approval have been held back will definitely be approved on Tuesday

A member of the Appointments Committee, Alhassan Suhuyini, voted against the approval of Gifty Twum Ampofo over her answers on sharing of television sets to delegates during the NPP primaries.

The other two were deputy minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources Amidu Issahaku Chinnia and Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice-designate Diana Asonaba Dapaah.

Deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin however stated that the nominees whose approval have been held back will definitely be approved on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

According to him, the leadership of the minority has not indicated their disapproval of any nominee contrary to the position taken by the Tamale North MP.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the parliament has approved the report of the Appointments Committee on the President’s list of deputy ministerial nominees presented to them.

All the nominees were recommended for approval by consensus without any reservations.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament began vetting the nominees on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The last set of nominees were vetted on Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Egyapa Mercer

The Appointments Committee of Parliament reportedly suspended the approval of Andrew Egyapa Mercer as a deputy energy minister.

According to a report filed by Citinewsroom, an anonymous member of the committee said Mercer’s approval was suspended due to some unfavorable answers to questions posed by members of the Committee.

He however failed to state exactly which answers Egyapa Mercer gave that did not sit well with the Committee.

