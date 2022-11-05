Scores of Ghanaians have taken to the streets of Accra in protest at the current economic crisis

The demonstration dubbed 'Kumepreko Reloaded' is in demand for better living conditions

The protestors are also demanding the resignation of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaians have hit the streets of Accra in protest at the current economic crisis in the country.

The demonstration, a reloaded version of the 'Kumepreko' one, which shook the country's foundation in the '90s, is in demand for better living conditions.

Some of the protestors on the streets of Accra Image Credit: @nickhotor

Source: Twitter

The protestors are also demanding the resignation of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over what they described as their incompetence and bad governance.

Kumepreko reloaded: The only way for the economy to come back on track is for Akufo-Addo and Bawumia to resign - Kpebu

One of the organisers of the demo, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, says the only way to get the economy back on its feet is for the two to vacate their posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Meanwhile, the protestors have been urged to be law-abiding during the demonstration and desist from any act that will mar its essence.

Kumepreko Reloaded: We Won't Countenance Acts of Violence - Organisers

The Organisers have cautioned against any act of violence. They insist they will apprehend and hand over to the security agencies any person or group of persons found engaging in such acts.

Ballooning debt stock, skyrocketing prices of goods and services, and cedi-dollar depreciation have plunged the country into an economic crisis.

In this vein, the Akufo-Addo-led government has returned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an economic bailout.

Government officials insist the $3 billion IMF programme will help address some of the economic challenges.

Despite a Sunday night televised address by the president on measures to fix the ailing crisis, a section of the populace who are reeling under the hardships want concrete measures to help address the current challenges.

Kumi Preko: Nana Akufo-Addo led the Biggest Demonstration in Ghana's History on May 11, 1995

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on May 11, 1995, exactly 26 years ago, the current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was one of the icons who led the biggest demonstration Ghana has ever had in its history.

According to a historical report filed by Ghanaweb in 2020, the march included over 100,000 people who joined to campaign against the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh