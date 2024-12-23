Enock Darko broke his silence in a video after marrying his girlfriend, Deborah, on Saturday, December 21, 2024

The comic actor teased his alleged ex-girlfriend, Maame Yaa and claimed she was in distress after news broke

Enock Darko's video triggered mixed reactions from some fans in the comments section of his post online

Nigeria-based Ghanaian actor Enock Darko has spoken for the first time after tying the knot with his beautiful girlfriend, Deborah, on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The former TV3 Talented Kidz reality show participant married his bride at a plush wedding ceremony in Accra, with some prominent Nollywood and Ghallywood actors in attendance to support the couple.

Enock Darko had previously denied that he was set to marry, stating that he was not financially stable after pre-wedding photos of himself and his girlfriend surfaced on various social media platforms.

Enock Darko speaks after marriage

Enock Darko took to his Instagram page after his wedding ceremony to share a video of himself teasing his alleged ex-girlfriend, Maame Yaa.

In the video, the comic actor, renowned for starring in movies with prominent Nollywood actors like Destiny Etiko, Chinenye Nnebe, Maurice Sam, Sonia Uche, and Obio Oluebube Cynthia, beamed with a smile as he claimed that his alleged ex-girlfriend was in distress after spotting visuals of his nuptials on social media.

Enock Darko flaunted his wedding ring as he hilariously noted that he would 'pressure' Maame Yaa during the rest of December with his new bride.

Below is the video of Enock Darko speaking after tying the knot:

Enock Darko's video stirs reactions

Enock Darko's video triggered mixed reactions from some fans in the comments section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of them below:

iamdianasante commented:

"If I were his wife to be like I would leave him after watching this video because the video shows he is more into Maame Yaa than any other woman 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

rossylove366 said:

"Maame Yaa, please let me help you log out on all your social media accounts.😂😂😂😂😂😂."

_al_mageed commented:

"Every day, Maame Yaa, just wise up, Grandpa."

kofitokyo1 said:

"This so-called mame Yaa don suffer for your hand oo."

Charles.Gaius commented:

"She will soon get hold of you before the end of the year."

