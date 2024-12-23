Moments of Lawrencia Adwoa Dziwornu, MP-elect for Akwapim South recently joined her constituents for a celebration

This comes after the National Democratic Congress' victory in this year's general elections

Videos of her enjoying the party which have surfaced online have gained significant traction

Ghanaian politician Lawrencia Adwoa Dziwornu couldn't hide her excitement as she partied with her supporters after the just ended elections.

Representing the National Democratic Congress, the politician polled 15348 votes beating the New Patriotic Party's candidate by 134 votes.

The MP elect flipped the seat for the National Democratic Congress for the first time in 24 years.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Hon Lawrencia Dziwornu joined a group of party faithfuls to celebrate her election victory.

The energetic MP-elect raved to a sped-up version of Team Eternity's urban gospel classic Defe Defe amodts cheers from supporters wearing NDC T-shirts.

Scores of fasn thronged the comments section to share rheir admiration for the new MP elect.

John Dumelo's wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reprted that Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, the wife of Ghanaian actor and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, had broken her silence after John Dumelo's victory.

The actor-turned-politician emerged victorious in the closely watched race, defeating the incumbent, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Dumelo's win marked a significant achievement for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency, which has long been considered a stronghold of the NPP.

