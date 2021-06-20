- ECOWAS heads of state have decided to launch the ECO in 2027

- The single currency will be used across the West African sub-region

- Ghana could use the ECO together with the cedi

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has adopted a new road map to launch its single currency in 2027.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, told a press conference that the new road map was agreed by the heads of state of ECOWAS at the 59th ordinary summit in Accra on Saturday (19 June)

Ghana and rest of West Africa to use new currency called "Eco" by 2027 (Photo: Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

“Due to the shock of the pandemic, the heads of state had decided to suspend the implementation of the convergence pact in 2020-2021,” Dr Brou said.

Dr Brou said the heads of state had asked the ministerial committee to look at the new roadmap and the convergence pact, taking into account the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

What this means is that Ghana may either give up the cedis or use the ECO together with the local currency.

The Minster for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Adwoa Sarfo, has taken on irresponsible fathers in an official message to commemorate Father’s Day.

In her statement, the minister charged fathers who have shirked their responsibilities at home to resume them as a matter of urgency.

“As we celebrate our gallant fathers, we entreat fathers who have abandoned their responsibilities towards their families to renew their minds and take up their leadership and headship roles,” he statement read.

Meanwhile, the minister has congratulated all fathers for their roles in familes and social life including President Akufo-Addo.

Bullion Van attack

Details of the one-week observance for Emmanuel Osei, the policeman shot in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery, have been revealed.

The details were revealed by a poster announcing the one-week ceremony which has popped up online.

According to the poster, the one-week observance will come off on Saturday, June 26, 2021, exactly one week since his death.

The one-week observance will be held at the AME Zion School Park, off the Adade Road at Fetteh Kakraba, near Kasoa.

IGP visits Osei's family

A day after the sad incident, the IGP, James Oppong Boanuh, visited the family of the slain police officer.

The IGP who was accompanied by an entourage from the policy hierarchy assured the family of bringing the perpetrators to book.

Photos from the IGP's visit have popped up on social media showing a gloomy atmosphere.

Other victim

Osei was not the only victim of the robbery incident as a lady, Afia Badu, also lost her life.

Badu, a trader at the location of the robbery scene was shot after the roobers had killed Osei and were making away with the money.

Aged 40, Badu left behind a husband and three children.

Source: Yen News