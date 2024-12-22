Ghanaians have taken to social media to debate who possesses greater shot power between Sulley Muntari and Federico Valverde

Ghanaians are abuzz with comparisons between former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari and Real Madrid's Federico Valverde after the latter unleashed a stunning goal against Sevilla on Sunday.

Real Madrid capped off 2024 in style, climbing to second in the La Liga standings with a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Ghanaians have taken to social media to debate who possesses greater shot power between Sulley Muntari and Federico Valverde. Photos: Marco Luzzani/Alvaro Medranda.

Source: Getty Images

A thrilling first half saw four goals, including strikes from Kylian Mbappé, Rodrygo, and Valverde, giving Los Blancos a commanding 3-0 lead by the 34th minute.

It was Valverde’s rocket that stole the spotlight. Following a short corner, the Uruguayan midfielder received the ball outside the box and unleashed a breathtaking strike that soared into the net, leaving fans and pundits in awe.

The goal sparked heated discussions on Ghanaian social media, where fans debated whether Valverde’s shot power rivals that of Sulley Muntari.

Known for his thunderous long-range strikes during his illustrious career, Muntari remains a beloved figure in Ghanaian football.

While some argue that Valverde’s precision and power set him apart, others maintain that Muntari’s consistency and flair in delivering jaw-dropping goals make him unparalleled.

The debate continues, highlighting the enduring admiration for Muntari and the growing recognition of Valverde’s talents.

@DansoMi42388340 commented:

"Like if Muntari plays shot aa, sense dey the shot inside, but Valverde, be like say he fed up plus the game wey he dey kick the ball to somewhere."

@VicLeBon1990 said:

"Muntari was a monster,if you don’t have chance to watch him played,you can say whatever you want.I’m Madrid fan by the way."

@KofiPromise20 posted:

"Muntari did it once a while, Valverde does it on a regular basis. Valverde is clear."

@kayHans0 shared:

"Don’t play with Muntari. Valverde is doing good for himself and the standard of football these days. Because everyone wants to score from the keepers nose, it makes the likes of Valverde who shoot from long range exceptional. But in Muntari’s era, the game was tough!"

@__jonasss commented:

"Stop disrespecting Valverde with Ghanaian bias.Valverde should be compared to Roberto Carlos."

@RapstarStewart commented:

"Man I love Muntari's power but Fede is sth different. His goal against Napoli last season deserves a yellow card at least."

One thing is clear: both players have left indelible marks with their ability to produce unforgettable moments from long range.

Source: YEN.com.gh