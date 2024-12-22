Hajia Nasira Afrah, the MP-elect for Sekyere Afram Plains has earned a master's degree from GIMPA

In a Facebook post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young politician said she is honoured to have been awarded her second degree

Many online friends of the MP-elect thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate her

The Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Sekyere Afram Plains in the Ashanti Region, Hajia Nasira Afrah, has achieved excellence in her academic journey.

The MP-elect graduated with a Master's degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The MP-elect for Sekyere Afram Plains, Hajia Nasira Afrah earns a master's degree from GIMPA, Photo credit|: @Hajia Nasira Afrah/Facebook.

This achievement adds to Hajia Nasira Afrah's growing list of accomplishments, following her victory in the just-ended Saturday, December 7, 2024, parliamentary election.

In a Facebook post, the MP-elect said her academic success was not achieved on a silver platter as she had to balance academic pursuits with political engagements.

"Despite the challenges of balancing academic pursuits with political engagements, I successfully navigated this journey with the guidance of divine providence and the unwavering support of my family, academic mentors, and peers," she said.

She consequently expressed profound gratitude to her family, friends and mentors.

"I extend my sincerest gratitude to these pillars of strength. As I embark on new endeavors, I look forward to leveraging my knowledge to impact global affairs positively," she stated.

Hajia Nasira Afrah's friends congratulate her

Hajia Nasira Afrah's online friends congratulated her on her academic success after chancing on her Facebook post.

@Omanbapa Kobi Schwartz said:

"Congratulations Honorable! Kindly work hard to maintain the seat for the green family."

@Citizen Khalifah also said:

"Congratulations, Hon. Hajia Nasira! May Allah put Baraka on your certificate."

@Dorbu Enoch Elikem wrote:

"Congratulations Hon. MP Elect. Greatness."

Hajia Nasira Afrah's path to victory

Hajia Nasira Afrah became the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress in 2023 after defeating the incumbent MP, Dr Alex Adomako Mensah and Dr Kwabena Duffuor Jnr, son of former finance minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor in the party's primaries.

Following this victory, a young woman, who previously worked as the managing director for Autoglad Ghana Limited, proceeded to win the parliamentary election to become the MP-elect for Sekyere Afram Plains.

Come January 7, 2024, Hajia Nasira Afrah will be sworn in as a member of the 9th parliament, representing the constituent of Sekyere Afram Plains.

Source: YEN.com.gh