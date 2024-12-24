Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Lalas Abubakar visited the United States Embassy in Accra after the MLS season

Joseph Paintsil and Lalas Abubakar paid a visit to the American Embassy in Accra after a long season in the Major League Soccer.

The Ghanaian duo enjoyed mixed fortunes as the Los Angeles Galaxy were crowned champions of the 2024 MLS championship.

Painsil played a leading role, scoring in the final for LA Galaxy against the New York Red Bulls to become a champion in his first season.

MLS stars Joseph Paintsil and Lalas Abubakar pay a courtesy visit to the US Embassy in Accra. Photo: Twitter/ @USEmbassyGhana.

Meanwhile, Abubakar - who earned his American citizenship in 2023 - reached the first round of the MLS playoffs with Colorado Rapids, who were eliminated by the eventual champions with Painstil on target in the 4-1 victory.

In a photo shared on social media, Paintsil and Abubakar presented signed jerseys of their clubs to the Embassy after a meeting with Chargé d'affaires Rolf Olson.

"Honored to welcome MLS stars Joseph Paintsil & Abubakar Lalas to the Embassy, who discussed their football (soccer) journeys from Ghana to the United States with Chargé d'affaires Rolf Olson. Paintsil's goal was one of the two that helped Los Angeles Galaxy to clinch victory in the MLS Cup finals!" the US Embassy posted on X.

Ghanaians continue to excel in MLS

In the past few years, several Ghanaian players have enjoyed great success in the MLS with Painstil being the latest.

Before Painstil's triumph with LA Galaxy, Yaw Yeboah had scored the winner in the 2023 final between Columbus Crew and LA FC.

Since 2020, seven Ghanaian players, including veteran defender Jonathan Mensah, have won the MLS. Others include Latif Blessing, Kwadwo Opoku 'Mahala' and Harrison Afful.

Both Paintsil and Abubakar are back in Ghana for the holidays and will return in January to begin preparations for the 2025 season.

Paintsil scores in MLS final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil scored the opener in the 2024 MLS Cup final as LA Galaxy defeated the New York Red Bulls.

The Black Stars winger gave the LA-based side an early lead after finishing off Gaston Brugman's defence-splitting pass. Five minutes later, Dejan Joveltic doubled Galaxy's advantage.

The New York Red Bulls pulled one back after the break through Sean Nealis, but it was not enough to mount a fightback.

