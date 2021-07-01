Kevin Prince-Boateng has ended his job as EURO 2020 panelist to join Hertha Berlin

The former Barca player would begin preseason with Hertha Berlin

The former Black Stars player returns to Hertha Berlin after 14 years

Ghanaian footballer, Kevin Prince-Boateng has ended his contract with German television, ARD as the station's regular pundit for the Euro 2020 championship.

The 34-year-old quit the screens to return to the pitch after landing a new deal with German Bundesliga side, Hertha Berlin.

In an emotional farewell message posted on Twitter by the German-born Ghanaian, Boateng thanked ARD for the opportunity to share his knowledge of the game during the European championship.

Kevin Prince-Boateng quits job as pundit to start Hertha Berlin career. SOURCE: Twitter/ @KPBofficial

Source: Twitter

"Dear Sportschau, Thank you for the great experience! Thank you to the wonderful people I got to know at your place and for the fun I had with you! I really felt at home with you and would love to come back," wrote the 2010 Ghana World Cup star.

Prince-Boateng's last game as a pundit was for the game between Germany and England, a game the Three Lions won to progress to the next stage.

Having played for the German youth teams before representing Ghana at the senior level, Boateng blamed the three-time European champions poor defending for their early exit.

"I would not dwell too much on the wasted opportunities ahead, but on defense. Yes, today and in the last few games behind, we played really badly and made many mistakes," said the forward on ARD.

Kevin Prince-Boateng returns to boyhood club Hertha Berlin after 14 years. He has started preseason with the club as he seeks to relaunch himself in the German Bundesliga.

In the 14 years away, the experienced attacker played for several clubs including AC Milan and Barcelona.

