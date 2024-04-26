Peeps confuse IG model with Blacko after video of him rocking robotic look drops

A video of Chiveskella, an international streetwear fashion designer, caused a stir online after many Ghanaians thought he was musician Black Sherif

The video showed the influencer wearing oversized outfits, robotic sneakers and his head covered with a mask, AirPods Max and oxygen mask

The video had many thinking it was Black Sherif, while his fashion style amazed others

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been mistaken for an international streetwear fashion designer, Chiveskella, after a video of the latter rocking a robotic outfit caused a stir on social media.

Musician Black Sherif (middle) and fashion designer Chiveskella (left and right) in photos. Image Credit: @blacksherif_ and @chiveskella

Ghanaians mistake streetwear fashion designer Chiveskella for Black Sherif

In the video, Chiveskella wore an oversized grey t-shirt and a pair of camouflaged cargo shorts. Under the short-sleeved grey shirt, he wore a black long-sleeved top.

The streetwear fashion designer accessorised his look by wearing black and white gloves, covering his head with a grey mask and wearing AirPods Max and sunglasses.

Chiveskella went the extra mile to style his look by wearing an oxygen mask. He completed his look by wearing a pair of giant sneakers designed with metallic elements.

Many people on social media thought it was Black Sherif since he is known for rocking strange fashion looks.

Below is a video of streetwear fashion designer Chiveskella rocking a robotic outfit.

Reactions to the video

Many people in the comment section thought it was Black Sherif, while others were of the view that after careful analysis of the viral video, the person in the video was not him.

Below are the reactions to the robotic outfit:

agyeiwaa___1 said:

At first glance I thought it was Blacko or it’s him

ofosuhemaa_11 said:

Transformer kakraa, star wars kakraa, corona virus nose mask kakraaa, bolaman gloves nso kakraa

abdul_muhsin_ms said:

Work of art is that I think the person should have been tagged

2nine.rage said:

These fits are very artistic but not very practical

mo.hammedali11 said:

He's doing his thing but falasiifuo watching.

elikem_the_gossip said:

Don't tell me ebi Blacko

zils_lotty said:

This is not black sherif‍♂️

i_am_joojo said:

Ahhh this guy, he be Gold Miner or what e figga

bernicejuvee7 said:

If he mistakenly steps on ur leg,bl3da you're gone ooo

Below is a video of Chiveskella, who many thought was Black Sherif.

