Peeps confuse IG model with Blacko after video of him rocking robotic look drops

Ghanaians Confuse Chiveskella With Black Sherif After Video Of Him Rocking Robotic Outfit Goes Viral
- A video of Chiveskella, an international streetwear fashion designer, caused a stir online after many Ghanaians thought he was musician Black Sherif
- The video showed the influencer wearing oversized outfits, robotic sneakers and his head covered with a mask, AirPods Max and oxygen mask
- The video had many thinking it was Black Sherif, while his fashion style amazed others
Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has been mistaken for an international streetwear fashion designer, Chiveskella, after a video of the latter rocking a robotic outfit caused a stir on social media.
Ghanaians mistake streetwear fashion designer Chiveskella for Black Sherif
In the video, Chiveskella wore an oversized grey t-shirt and a pair of camouflaged cargo shorts. Under the short-sleeved grey shirt, he wore a black long-sleeved top.
The streetwear fashion designer accessorised his look by wearing black and white gloves, covering his head with a grey mask and wearing AirPods Max and sunglasses.
Chiveskella went the extra mile to style his look by wearing an oxygen mask. He completed his look by wearing a pair of giant sneakers designed with metallic elements.
Many people on social media thought it was Black Sherif since he is known for rocking strange fashion looks.
Below is a video of streetwear fashion designer Chiveskella rocking a robotic outfit.
Reactions to the video
Many people in the comment section thought it was Black Sherif, while others were of the view that after careful analysis of the viral video, the person in the video was not him.
Below are the reactions to the robotic outfit:
agyeiwaa___1 said:
At first glance I thought it was Blacko or it’s him
ofosuhemaa_11 said:
Transformer kakraa, star wars kakraa, corona virus nose mask kakraaa, bolaman gloves nso kakraa
abdul_muhsin_ms said:
Work of art is that I think the person should have been tagged
2nine.rage said:
These fits are very artistic but not very practical
mo.hammedali11 said:
He's doing his thing but falasiifuo watching.
elikem_the_gossip said:
Don't tell me ebi Blacko
zils_lotty said:
This is not black sherif♂️
i_am_joojo said:
Ahhh this guy, he be Gold Miner or what e figga
bernicejuvee7 said:
If he mistakenly steps on ur leg,bl3da you're gone ooo
Below is a video of Chiveskella, who many thought was Black Sherif.
