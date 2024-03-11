Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson won the fourth medal for the country, bringing some good news to the Ghanaian contingent

He won a silver medal after finishing at 24.23 seconds after Egypt's Ali Khalafalla, who placed first with a time of 23.93 seconds

Abeiku Jackson becomes the second Ghanaian to win a medal at the ongoing 2023 African Games

Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson has won the country's first-ever medal in swimming at the ongoing 2023 African Games.

His medal win comes as welcoming news to most Ghanaians after Ghana's poor start at the 2023 African Games the country is hosting.

The 23-year-old is Ghana's national record holder for the 50m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Abeiku won silver medal after finishing at 24.23 seconds in the Men's 50m butterfly

Ghana wins fourth medal at the 2023 African Games

Abeiku Jackson finished second in a keenly contested Men's 50m butterfly competition at the Aquatic Centre at the Borteyman Sports Complex.

He won the silver medal after finishing at 24.23 seconds. He followed Egypt's Ali Khalafalla, who placed first in 23.93 seconds.

Abeiku Jackson's win is Ghana's fourth medal in the tournament. Ghanaian weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi won three medals in the women's weightlifting competition.

She won a gold medal and two silver medals. She was the first Ghanaian to win a medal in the African Games, followed by Abeiku Jackson.

The 21-year-old won silver medals in the women's 49kg and another category points and gold in the overall 49kg category.

Bawumia unveils University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned the University of Ghana Sports Stadium and Rugby Field for the 13th All-African Games in Accra.

The 2024 sports festival will be hosted at the facility alongside the multi-purpose Borteyman Sports Complex from March 8-23, 2024.

In a post on X after the launch of the ceremony on Friday, March 1, Dr Bawumia stated that the stadium and rugby field indicate Ghana's preparedness to host Africa's most fantastic sports festival for the first time in history.

