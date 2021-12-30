Who is Mamdouh Elssbiay (Big Ramy)? Age, ethnicity, net worth, bodybuilding

Mamdouh Elssbiay has set several records ever since he joined the bodybuilding profession. He is the second bodybuilder from the Arab world to win Mr Olympia after Samir Bannout won the title in 1983. Also, he is the only Arab who has won the title for a second straight time. After winning the People's Champ Award in 2018, Elssbiay became the first bodybuilder to win both Mr Olympia and the People’s Champ Award.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mamdouh Elssbiay posing for the camera. Photo: @big_ramy

Source: Instagram

Mamdouh Elssbiay is an Egyptian IFBB professional bodybuilder, personal trainer, entrepreneur, and fitness coach. He is best known as the reigning and defending champion of Mr Olympia 2020 and 2021 competitions.

Elssbiay rose to fame in 2015 when he became the heaviest bodybuilder to compete in Mr Olympia 2015. Although he had joined the bodybuilding profession in 2012 as an amateur, Mr Olympia was the most prestigious competition that catapulted his career and made him a recognised figure in the sport.

Mamdouh Elssbiay’s profile summary

Full name : Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay

: Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay Professional name: Mamdouh Elssbiay

Mamdouh Elssbiay Nickname: Big Ramy

Big Ramy Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 16 September 1984

16 September 1984 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Al-Sebea, Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt

Al-Sebea, Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt Age: 37 years (as of 2022)

37 years (as of 2022) Nationality : Egyptian

: Egyptian Ethnicity: Arab

Arab Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Bald

Bald Weight: 134 kilograms

134 kilograms Height: 1.75 metres (5 feet 9 inches)

1.75 metres (5 feet 9 inches) Body measurements: 54-24-36 inches (Chest, arms/biceps, waist)

54-24-36 inches (Chest, arms/biceps, waist) Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Religion: Islam

Islam Education: Higher Institute of Social Service

Higher Institute of Social Service Profession : Bodybuilder

: Bodybuilder Years active: 2012 - present

2012 - present Twitter: @O2BigRamy

@O2BigRamy Instagram: @big_ramy

@big_ramy Facebook: @ FBB PRO - Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay

@ FBB PRO - Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay YouTube: Big Ramy (Mamdouh Elssbiay)

Big Ramy (Mamdouh Elssbiay) Net worth: $10 million

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Early life

Mamdouh Elssbiay was born Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay on 16 September 1984 (age 37) in Al-Sebea, Kafr El Sheikh, Egypt. He comes from the city of Baltim in Burullus district under the Kafr El-Sheikh Governorate. Elssbiay has a large family of ten people, including six brothers and is the lastborn child of his parents.

Elssbiay grew up in a simple family. They worked in the fishing profession in the village of Al-Sabea in the Burullus Center. Although Elssbiay worked as a fisherman, he joined bodybuilding out of advice from his brothers. But before he had an interest in bodybuilding, he played football at the village school.

Mamdouh Elssbiay flaunting his muscles. Photo: @big_ramy

Source: Instagram

When his brothers advised him to go for bodybuilding, Big Ramy attended gym sessions in the village to strengthen his body. As his body grew bigger during his workouts, he changed from football to bodybuilding. After high school, he attended the Higher Institute of Social Service in Kafr El-Sheikh.

Professional career

Mamdouh Elssbiay started his career as a fisherman in his village of Al-Sabea. But like many of his villagers, he travelled to Kuwait for greener pastures but in the fishing profession. However, before going to a foreign land, he was interested in bodybuilding and joined a local gym to strengthen his body. Unfortunately, the training possibilities were minimal and only had rudimentary weights and exercise equipment.

In Kuwait, Ramy did exercises during his free time. But unlike in his home country, he joined the Kuwait Al Jazeera Club, where he had the best training equipment. In 2011, Ramy had grown big and weighed 200 lbs. His body weight allowed him to start his career as an amateur bodybuilder.

In 2012, Big Ramy participated in the 2012 Amateur Olympia Kuwait bodybuilding competition. His weight had increased significantly to 286 lbs. He won the competition, making it his first-ever win in a competitive sport.

In 2013, he travelled to New York, United States, to make his IFBB debut, which he won. Also, the same year, Big Ramy entered the Mr Olympia competition for the first time. Unfortunately, the athlete did not win after finishing eight.

In 2014, he competed in two bodybuilding competitions, the 2014 New York Pro Championship and 2014 Mr Olympia and finished first and seventh in the competitions, respectively. In 2015, Elssbiay in several meets, including:

2015 Arnold Classic Brazil – Finished first.

2015 Mr Olympia – Finished fifth.

2015 Arnold Classic Europe – Finished fourth.

2015 EVLS Prague Pro – Finished second.

Mamdouh also competed in four tourneys in 2016, including:

2016 Mr Olympia – Finished fourth.

2016 Arnold Classic Europe – Finished second.

2016 IFBB Kuwait Pro – Finished first.

2016 EVLS Prague Pro – Finished second.

In 2017 and 2018, Big Ramy participated in Mr Olympia for the fifth and sixth time, respectively. He did well in 2017 by coming second but did poorly in 2018 by finishing sixth. In 2019, Ramy did not participate in Mr Olympia or any other bodybuilding competition.

In 2020, he won his first-ever Mr Olympia competition and defended the title in 2021. Because of his massive wins in recent times, he has become an inspiration worldwide and gained a loyal following. Mamdouh Elssbiay’s Instagram account now has over 3.8 million followers.

Mamdouh Elssbiay in the gym. Photo: @big_ramy

Source: Instagram

Wife and children

Mamdouh Elssbiay’s wife is Marwa Al-Maghraby, with whom he shares three children. In 2021, reports from the Middle East suggested that Big Ramy had married a second wife. His wedding celebration took place at a hotel in Alexandria, Egypt. However, no reports indicate the athlete divorced his first wife.

Big Ramy’s net worth

As of 2021, Mamdouh Elssbiay’s net worth is $10 million. Mamdouh Elssbiay has worked as a professional bodybuilder since 2012. He has many his money through bodybuilding and contesting in competitions like Mr Olympia. When he won Mr Olympia in 2021, Big Ramy took home prize money of $400,000.

Mamdouh Elssbiay’s fast facts

What did Big Ramy do before bodybuilding? Big Ramy, before bodybuilding, worked in the fishing profession. While growing up, he also played football in the village school. He joined bodybuilding in high school and later became an amateur in college. Who won the Olympia 2021? Mamdouh Elssbiay won Mr Olympia 2021. The competition took place in Orlando, Florida, United States. How tall is Ramy bodybuilder? Mamdouh Elssbiay’s height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres. Who won 2021 Olympia bodybuilding? Mamdouh "Big Ramy" Elssbiay won the 2021 Olympia bodybuilding competition after edging out Brandon Curry to become a two-time champion. He defended the title after winning it in 2020. Who is the winner of Mr Olympia 2020? Elssbiay won the Mr Olympia title in 2020. The title was his first-ever to win after joining the competition in 2012. The event took place in Orlando, Florida, United States. How long has Big Ramy competed in Mr Olympia? Big Ramy entered the Mr Olympia competition in 2013, finishing eighth on his debut. The only time he did not compete in Mr Olympia was in 2019.

Mamdouh Elssbiay is the reigning and defending Mr Olympia champion after winning the title in 2020 and 2021. He started his career as an amateur in 2012 and rose to fame in 2015 when he set the record of the heaviest bodybuilder to compete in Mr Olympia 2015. At 37 years old, Elssbiay has two wives and three children. As of 2021, Elssbiay has a net worth of $10 million.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Kali Muscle's age, wife, net worth, and diet. While he is best known for his workout and nutrition videos on his YouTube channel, he has also starred on screen for commercials for brands such as Geico, Honda, Snickers and Taco Bell.

Source: YEN.com.gh