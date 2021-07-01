Diana Hamilton has opened up about the inspiration behind her award-winning song, Adom

According to the singer, her little sister who gave birth to a 28-week-old baby was the reason for the song

She said her sister's child is now 4 years old and she is perfectly fine even though doctors said her survival was going to be close to impossible

Current Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Diana Hamilton, has for the first time spoken about the inspiration behind her popular hit song, Adom.

While speaking in an exclusive interview on Accra-based Peace FM, Diana Hamilton recounted how her sister's pregnancy got her to write the song.

According to the singer, her sister who has a number of male children was in dire need of a female child.

Diana Hamilton: My sister's miracle baby inspired me to write award-winning Adom song. Source: Instagram/diana hamilton

Source: Instagram

When she eventually got pregnant with a girl, she encountered some complications at 20 weeks and was told to terminate the pregnancy.

She revealed that the water protecting the baby got drained and resulted in a medical condition referred to as carrying a 'waterless pregnancy'

The sister said she held on to her faith and waited an extra 8 weeks and decided to give birth at 28 weeks.

After birth, doctors said the baby was going to go blind and may not be able to speak.

The singer said 4 years down the line, her sister's daughter is perfectly fine and has grown to be the opposite of what the doctors had said would be the case.

Diana Hamilton said one time, she paid a visit to her sister and she passed the comment, "My daughter does not look like what she has been through"

The Mo Ne Yo singer said the statement struck a chord with her and it led to the birth of her hit song Adom which is translated to mean "Grace" in English.

Diana Hamilton's song went on to win the Most Popular Song award at the 2021 VGMA and she went on to be adjudged Artiste of the Year.

Speaking about the VGMA's, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning Ghanaian musician, Dennis Dwamena, famed as Kidi has finally cleared the air on why he walked out of the auditorium during the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 entertainment journalist MzGee, Kidi explained that he did not have any bad intentions for walking out of the auditorium.

He also added that he had no bad blood with the eventual winner of the last category of the night - Artiste of the Year.

