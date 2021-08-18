TV star Delay has sent some golden advise to women whose boyfriends refuse to post them

According to her, girlfriends should go live on social media on their boyfriends' phones to introduce themselves

Delay is noted for hosting many celebs on her show and asking hard-hitting questions

Ghanaian showbiz personality Deloris Frimpong Manso famed as Delay has sent a piece of advise to ladies who do not get posted on social media by their boyfriends.

According to the host of the Delay show, if you are a lady in a relationship and your man refuses to flaunt you on social media, just take his phone, go online and introduce yourself.

Delay posted this advise on her Twitter handle and it has generated a huge debate on the micro-blogging website.

Delay: If your man doesn't post you, go live with his phone and introduce yourself

Source: Instagram

The post she made read: "If he doesn’t post you, take his phone go live and introduce yourself."

In effect, the TV personality was asking ladies in relationships to announce their relationship status so that they can solidify their places in the lives of their men.

It could also imply that announcing one's status could clear any doubts of the man being in multiple relationships with other women.

It is unclear what necessitated this particular post but it sure ruffled many feathers online and led to a barrage of reactions.

SoloBoss wrote: "But what has posting u got to do with coming up with good ideas, standing up as my other part, n proving your part as a lady. Ka ma me ntie a posti me. You have your phone post yourself there. Nsemfo akwaakwa"

Boakye Yiadom had this to say: "Deloris Frimpong de asem b3ba ooo"

Source: Yen