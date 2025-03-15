American reality TV star Kim Kardashian's offer for her father Robert Kardashian Sr's inscribed Bible gift to OJ Simpson has been rejected

This comes after OJ Simpson's estate believed the $15,000 offer Kim made for the Bible was small

The Bible contains Robert Kardashian Sr.'s inscription of a personal message dated June 18, 1994—the day after O.J. Simpson’s arrest for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Reality TV star and business mogul Kim Kardashian’s bid to reclaim a sentimental family artefact was denied after she attempted to purchase a Bible once owned by her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Kim Kardashian makes offer for Robert Kardashian's inscribed Bible gift to OJ Simpson. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's offer rejected

Malcolm LaVergne, the executor of O.J. Simpson’s estate, is responsible for selling Simpson’s assets to settle outstanding debts.

According to LaVergne, The Kardashians star and SKIMS mogul offered $15,000 for the Bible, which contains an inscription from Robert Kardashian Sr. However, her request was declined because the item was already set to be auctioned under court order.

"The amount just did not make sense. Why would I spend $15,000 of estate money and another $15,000 in attorney fees just to sell it for the same price? That’s not a smart business move," LaVergne told PEOPLE.

Message from Robert Kardashian Sr to OJ Simpson. Image Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He added that the court might have considered an exception if Kim Kardashian had offered significantly more—around $150,000.

LaVergne noted that Kim Kardashian still had a chance to obtain the Bible through the online auction, where the highest bid currently stood at $9,800.

"She might even get it for less than $15,000, so who knows," he remarked.

Kim Kardashian's $15k offer for her late father Robert Kardashian's inscribed Bible. Image Credit: TMZ

Source: Instagram

Beyond its sentimental value to the Kardashian family, the Bible carries historical significance. Robert Kardashian Sr. inscribed a personal message in it on June 18, 1994—the day after O.J. Simpson’s arrest for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

His note to Simpson read:

"O.J., this book will help. God loves and he will speak to you with his words. Read this book every day. God has a definite plan for your life. You are his child and he will use you again. I love you and God loves you."

With the auction underway, it remains to be seen whether Kim Kardashian will ultimately reclaim the treasured heirloom.

Kim Kardashian speaks about Kris Humphries' Divorce

YEN.com.gh reported that business mogul Kim Kardashian said that she was required to return a ring she purchased herself during her divorce settlement with ex-husband Kris Humphries.

The reality TV star shared this detail during the sixth season of The Kardashians on Hulu, which aired on March 13, 2025.

Reflecting on the situation, Kim Kardashian admitted that although she had bought the ring, she had to part with it as part of the legal agreement following their brief 72-day marriage.

During the episode, the mother of four expressed some regret over not being able to keep the piece of jewellery, mentioning that she would have liked to add it to her growing collection of luxury items.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh