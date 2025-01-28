Renowned communications expert, Lesley Kweku Amissah passed away a few months after getting married

Kweku Amissah married his sweetheart, Hayet Rida, a popular Ghanaian content creator and influencer, in 2024

The devastating news of Amissah's demise has shattered the hearts of his family, his friends and his loved ones

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned communications expert, Lesley Kweku Amissah has died.

The sad news emerged on social media, on January 27, 2025, with reports indicating that he passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2026.

The cause of his demise is yet to be disclosed but the news has shattered the hearts of his loved ones and friends.

Ghanaian communications expert Lesley Amissah passes away a few months after his wedding to Hayet Rida. Image source: Braperucci Africa

Source: Instagram

Until his demise, Amissah was a big name in the communications and event planning industry. He was the Founder & CEO of Mosaicblue Communication and Portobello & Company.

He was a pioneer with over 25 years of experience in event management across Africa and beyond.

Amissah's demise is a big blow to his wife since they recently married. The two tied the knot in September 2024, bringing the number of months they stayed together as a couple to five.

See the post below:

Tributes pour in for Lesley Amissah

The devastating news about Amissah's passing has broken the hearts of many friends and loved ones.

In the comments section of the post announcing his death, many netizens expressed their heartfelt condolences. Others also sympathised with his wife.

@Felicity Akle Ministries wrote:

"Awwww Hayet, I can’t imagine the pain she is going through."

@Little Miss Legal wrote:

"Lord wrap your arms around Hayet. May she be comforted in these trying times."

@AFFORDABLE SHOES IN ACCRA wrote:

"Dann my condolences hayet sending you hugs."

@Baaba

"Oh noooo. May he rest in peace and May God give Hayet comfort from above cos this is heavy."

@Loretta Fynn wrote:

"Rest well ‘Khoi bae’. Hayet’s biggest cheerleader!!"

@lilipearl_otoo wrote:

"Oooo no!!!!! No no no!!! Aww Hayet! I can’t imagine what you’re going through. Eish."

@Coded Angel wrote:

"Eiiiii but these two got married like 4months ago. OH Lord have Mercy."

@Selassie__ wrote:

"My heart breaks so much for Hayet.May God comfort her and keep her."

@Amma Pamphlet wrote:

"He was at my work place yesterday mpo eeeiii."

@rose wrote:

"Ohhhh they got married not long ago chai."

@Jul wrote:

"Wait Wait WAITTTT!!!! WHAAATTTTTTTT? They just got married even! Omg."

@AkuaEseiney wrote:

"But he just got married just yesterday bia, I have goosebumps."

@maaadwoa233 wrote:

"What they just got married in September???"

@adjowapope wrote:

"So heartbreaking. Hayet, may the Lord strengthen and comfort you!!"

@Dr.Jay_BBF wrote:

"Death makes nonsense of everything. Rest in peace."

Kwame Despite loses close pal

In a related development, YEN.com.gh also reported that a good friend of Dr Osei Kwame Despite had passed away.

A befitting burial service was held for Maxwell Kwasi Poku on Saturday, January 25, 2025, after his passing last year.

Until his demise, which left many on social media upset, he was a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh