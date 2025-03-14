Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi was given a rapturous welcome to Carribean country Jamaica during his first visit

The Argentina and Inter Miami star was in the country for the Concacaf Champions Cup game against Cavalier

Messi was on target for the Major League Soccer side as they defeated the Jamaicans to reach the quarter-final

Argentina legend Lionel Messi was greeted by tens of thousands of fans following his arrival in Jamaica for the Concacaf Champions Cup with Inter Miami.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain also met high profile personalities in the Carribean nation.

Messi has a large following in Jamaica as Kingston came to a standstill for the match between Inter Miami and Cavalier.

In a photo shared on social media, the iconic footballer was presented with a shirt of Bob Marley playing football by the country's Sports Minister, Honourable Olivia Grange.

Messi delivered a spectacular performance in the game against Cavalier, scoring a last-gasp goal in the 2-0 victory, with fans from both sides celebrating the historic moment.

At the end of the whistle, several players of Cavaliers took the opportunity to take photos with the ex-Barcelona star.

The 37-year-old moved to the Major League Soccer in 2023 following the end of his contract at French outfit Paris Saint Germain.

He is expected to end his career after the 2026 FIFA World Cup which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada next year.

Messi lights up Jamaica

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi's first-ever time in Jamaica left the whole country in a state of excitement as he arrived with his Inter Miami side for the CONCACAF Champions Cup game against Cavalier.

For the first time, fans of Cavalier were unbothered by the outcome of the game as all attention was on the Argentina legend.

Messi delivered in his first game in Jamaica, the 51st country he has played in, after climbing off the bench to score as Miami returned to the United States with a deserving 2-0 win.

Luis Suarez, who he replaced, had opened the scoring from the spot in the 37th minute for the Americans.

Inter Miami have now progressed to the quarter-final of the Concacaf Cup and will face Los Angeles FC in the last 8 of the competition.

"We knew that Leo wasn't playing for the last three or four games," Mascherano said after the match," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

"Obviously we wanted him playing but we need to know and to find the moment to send him to the pitch. I think it was good because he felt very good on the pitch. He could score. The people in Jamaica could see him. So great, great night for everyone."

Bukari explains Ronaldo celebration

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana and Austin FC forward Osman Bukari has admitted that he is more famous for hitting Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'siuu' celebration during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars forward has had a flying start to the season in the new Major League Soccer campaign, scoring the winning goal in Austin FC's opener against Sporting Kansas City.

Before moving to the United States, Bukari enjoyed a successful two-year spell in Serbia with Red Star Belgrade, earning him a place in Ghana's World Cup and AFCON squads.

