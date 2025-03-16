Media personality and actress Aba Dope excited many of her fans when she flaunted her rapping skills in a video

The video was captured at a time when she was heavily pregnant and joined the Ladies Circle on TV3

Many people talked about how pregnancy looked good on her, while others spoke about her rapping skills

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Seasoned media personality Aba Dope caught the attention of many social media users when she flaunted her rapping skills while showing off her heavily pregnant belly.

Aba Dope flaunts her rapping prowess in the video. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope's rapping skills

Aba Dope shared an exciting video with her close to one million followers on her TikTok account.

In the video, the Great and Mighty movie star joined the hosts of TV3's Ladies Circle and she put on a show.

Aba rapped in Tarkoradi Fante and in the chorus of the song she created, the hosts of the show joined in as they cheered her on while she rapped. She made hand gestures and was all smiles as she rapped in the video.

The Onua Concert Party host noted that it was an old video of when she was with child, and in the video, she flaunted her heavily pregnant belly.

In the video, she rocked an oversized bubu dress with stylish sleeves. Her makeup was heavy and showed off her beautiful facial features.

She wore a dangling earring and dazzled in a blonde frontal lace wig that was tied into a ponytail with the ends left to hang across her back.

Reactions to Aba Dope's rapping talent

Many people in the comment section talked about how Aba Dope's rapping skills, which she displayed in the video, made them happy.

Her fluency in Tarkoradi Fante captivated many social media users who shared exciting views in the comment section.

Others, unaware of Aba being pregnant, wondered why the search bar on TikTok talked about the Onua Concert Party host expecting a baby.

Congratulatory messages filled the comment section as people talked about how pregnancy looked good on her.

Below are the reactions of Ghanaians to the video of pregnant Aba Dope flaunting her rapping skills:

Afia Tina said:

"My searchbar is saying aba dhope baby."

Jeannie said:

"How does she look so much like McBrown. Even her hand gestures…wow."

Rosy Sarkcess❤️ said:

"Aba Dhope : Never a dull moment 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

KWAMENA said:

"Fresh gals and gyimie😂😂 like 5&6."

Goldy-Official said:

"Latest mum in town, a big congratulations 🎊🎉."

🍭💕Sweet_SaNdrA🇬🇭🇬🇧 said:

"Some people are typing congratulations🤭 let me type some errh😂 congratulations Aba👏🎉❤️😂😂😂."

Aba Dope looks gorgeous in new photos. Image Credit: @aba_dope

Source: Instagram

Oheneni Adazoa flaunts new look

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Sompa FM host Oheneni Adazoa admiring her transformed appearance made waves online, drawing admiration and reactions from fans.

The celebrated media personality, who has reportedly faced challenges conceiving for nearly two decades, was now rumoured to be expecting a child.

Many Ghanaians flooded the comment section with praise, applauding her resilience and radiance. Many also offered prayers and well wishes, celebrating her journey and the strength she has displayed over the years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh