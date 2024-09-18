Mr Beautiful has excited fans with a photo of him enjoying his life as a father of three beautiful girls

He posted moments with his daughters a few weeks after his return to social media

Fans thronged the comments section to hail Mr Beautiful and share their admiration for the Kuamwood star

Ghanaian comic actor Clement Bonney, popularly known as Mr Beautiful, recently emerged from his hiatus and has given fans a sneak peek of his family.

The eloquent actor is one of Ghana's most renowned faces from Kumwood's golden age. Recently, he explained that his affiliation with the National Democratic Congress made him a victim of online abuse, forcing him to take a break from the internet.

Mr Beautiful enjoys a happy time with his three beautiful daughters. Photo source: Facebook/ClementBonney

Source: Facebook

The actor and staunch follower of John Dramani Mahama shared a photo of his beautiful daughters. In the photo, the actor was all smiles as he enjoyed quality time with his family.

He shared the photo a few days after one of his daughters turned 13. On the 13-year-old's birthday, her father took to social media, showering her with sweet words.

Mr Beautiful's timely return and consistent efforts to rebuild his online community come a few months away from the December 7 elections.

He has already begun a media campaign, sharing his experiences from his many years of acting while campaigning for the NDC.

Fans react to Mr Beautiful's family

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mr Beautiful's photo with his three daughters.

Nana Apprey 🇵🇹🇬🇭🇺🇦🎹🎶🧡 said:

"Politics or no politics, I LOVE YOU BIG BRO"

user8133599130297 wrote:

"wow ,i have to marry one of them 😁,God bless you my boss 🙏"

henryeeeee1 remarked:

"U are bless forcus on kids and don’t do politics again"

raykofai added:

"two of them are going to vote for JM"

Mr Beautiful weighs in on Kumawoood's decline

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Beautiful had shared his opinion on the collapse of the Kumawood movie scene.

The renowned actor, who has featured in several classics, attributed the decline to the current government's decision on TV licences.

Source: YEN.com.gh