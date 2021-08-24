Elikem Kumordzie has hailed his ex-wife, Pokello Nare, as she celebrated her 36th birthday on August 24

Elikem shared a photo with a lovely caption in which he pleaded for forgiveness from the Zimbabwean

Fans of Elikem have been excited by the message and have praised him for his show of maturity

Actor and celebrity tailor, Elikem Kumordzie, has taken to social media to eulogize his ex-wife, Pokello Nare.

Today, August 24 happens to be the 36th birthday of Pokello, a socialite who represented Zimbabwe in the 2013 Big Brother Africa reality show.

In celebration of Pokello's birthday, Elikem shared an old photo of the two of them when they used to be husband and wife.

Sharing the photo, Elikem used the opportunity to apologise to Pokello for not doing enough to keep their relationship.

Elikem explained that whenever he sees their son, Tristan, he gets filled with joy, adding that it was because Pokello had taken good care of the boy even though he owes her some months of maintenance money.

Elikem went on to ask Pokello to forgive him if there was still a spec of anger in her towards him.

"I'm a happy Man today.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @queenofswaggerofficial

"I'd like to seize the opportunity to render an apology to you for not consciously holding us down. I slacked a lot and I'm sorry.

"When I look at my son I get so much joy and I want to say a big thank you for taking good care of him also. (I know I owe you a few months maintenance money.. the building is almost done

"I think you've forgiven me already, otherwise, you won't be so nice with me, But if there's any spec left, please find a way to remove . Bless you and enjoy your day.... . I'll post a music video of a song I made for you 6 years ago . "

Reactions

The post from Elikem has earned massive admiration among social media users with some people even asking Pokello to forgive him.

valyriahotass said:

"Pokello forgive him ohh. Happy Bornday."

noble_neptune_nefertiti said:

"Beautifully said, this is a sign of maturity ."

iam_letsilelobopokay said:

"Sweetest man alive...wish many baby daddies can learn from. Even when u not together you still give her the credit she deserves.❤️."

tillygoddess said:

"Ya eye still Dey inside ."

Polikem

Elikem and Pokello met in the Big Brother House in 2013 and became an inseparable pair on and after the show.

The actor proposed to Pokello on live TV when they presented an award at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

They got married a few months after the proposal and gave birth to their son before breaking up a few years ago.

