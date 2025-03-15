Nakeeyat, in a new video she shared on her TikTok page, looked mature and all grown up as she rocked an elegant green dress

The young lady looked gracious as she sat at a round table at the premises of Happy FM, and many Ghanaians marvelled at how much she had grown

Nakeeyat, who made a name for herself after emerging as the winner during TV3's Talented Kidz years ago, won the admiration of fans and followers

Young Ghanaian poet Nakeeyat Dramani, who won Talented Kidz in 2019, has caught attention with her latest appearance.

In a new video shared on her TikTok page, she looked mature and beautiful in an elegant green dress while seated at a round table at Happy FM. Many Ghanaians were surprised by how much she had grown over the years. In the caption of the video, she wrote:

"On the international women’s day, a young girl was honored🤗 A young girl was on the same table with respectable, diligent and dedicated, ambitious and beautiful women at the @shimeisolutions organized by @ladysamgh."

Nakeeyat became famous at the age of seven when she won TV3’s Talented Kidz. Her poetry performances stood out, earning her the top spot in the competition. She was crowned the winner on June 2, 2019, after weeks of competing.

Since then, she has achieved several milestones. She was appointed an ambassador for Sanitation and Water Resources by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources because of her strong messages on environmental issues. She also gained international recognition, representing Ghana on GN Radio UK and Hot Digital Radio London.

Beyond poetry, Nakeeyat has ventured into acting. She secured a role in the movie Players VS Slayers, which features other well-known names in the industry.

Nakeeyat Dramani wins Ghanaian hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kandra Babie wrote:

"Just yesterday, and u are now grown like that."

hannahessilfie7 commented:

"The next Ghana's most beautiful queen."

Abena crinzy1 wrote:

"Eiiii u have grown oooo wow, that's awesome."

richsheff5 commented:

"She looks like farida Mahama."

Emlaan said:

"Very well paa you are looking beautiful. "

Obideaba commented:

"Eei has God pause my growing... cos eiii i look the same while watching my children growing pass me🤣."

Pamela said:

"Please, I want to ask if she borrowed her legs....cuz I think she took a white lady's legs instead of hers."

HelisMusic commented:

"Congratulations to you, dear I wish a for baby girl."

ĤᾋѠᾋĿĪƇĪ❤ƱS said:

"Our one and only future president 🥰🥰May Allah continue to bless you my dear.😊"

Wofa K resurfaces in new video

Another TV star, Wofa K, who has caught the attention of Ghanaians, has resurfaced in a new video, and many Ghanaians are excited to see him.

YEN.com.gh reported that the man curated NDC's popular slogan in 2012 and has since been missing from the spotlight.

Many Ghanaians wondered where he had been. Some made speculations about why he has been missing from the scene.

