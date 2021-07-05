Fire ravaged a building at the Makola Market, in the Central Business District of Accra, on Monday, July 5, 2021.

The fire which is reported to have started a little after 9:00 am swept through the building which housed many shops.

Almost every shop in the building which is located just a few metres away from the Makola breach of the GCB Bank got burnt.

Photos have popped up showing the real devastation caused by the inferno.

