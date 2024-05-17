A police inspector has been arrested for trying to smuggle over 200 bags of dried cocoa beans to Togo

The inspector, one Adam Mahama, was arrested alongside four other persons by a team of soldiers

The suspects are facing charges of attempting to export cocoa beans that have not been inspected, among others

A police inspector, Adam Mahama, was arrested on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, for allegedly trying to smuggle 231 bags of dried cocoa beans to Togo.

A team of military personnel on duty around the Akuse dam arrested the inspector and four others.

The inspector, one Adam Mahama, was arrested alongside four other persons. Source: MynewsGH

Source: UGC

The suspects are being processed for court after they were interrogated and confessed to the crime.

They were said to have loaded the consignments into two vehicles from Asuboi, near Suhum, and transported them to Togo via Asutsuare and Adidome.

They are facing charges of purchasing cocoa without authority, contrary to the Ghana Cocoa Board Act, attempting to smuggle cocoa beans, and attempting to export cocoa beans that have not been inspected, graded, and sealed.

Over the last four weeks, five persons have been sentenced to 19 years imprisonment with hard labour for their various roles in the attempted smuggling of dried cocoa beans to neighbouring Togo.

Former EPA boss warns of cocoa ban if illegal mining not stopped

Aside from smuggling, the cocoa sector has struggled with degradation from illegal small-scale mining.

The former Environmental Protection Agency boss, Henry Kokofu, has warned that Ghana’s cocoa beans could face an international ban over illegal mining concerns.

He explained that the increase in Galamsey activities across the country poses a direct danger to the survival of the cocoa industry.

The repercussions could include the country’s economy experiencing another major financial crisis, leading to loss of livelihoods and increased agitations.

He explained that Galamsey activities near farmlands can affect the quality of beans produced on those farms and render the farms unsuitable for growing food crops. He also urged the government to fight the menace.

Government borrows money from cocoa traders

YEN.com.gh reported that COCOBOD borrowed $200 million from cocoa traders to finance bean purchases.

Anane Boateng, the president of the Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association, expressed concerns about the issue to YEN.com.gh.

Parliament is expected to begin approval processes for the agreements on a $800 million syndicated loan.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh