The Christian Council of Ghana has warned Ghanaians against following false prophets and teachers who claim they are messiahs

The Council's statement was triggered by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah's claim that in 500 years, his image would replace that of Jesus

The Christian Council says there is only one Jesus Christ and his conception was immaculate

The Christian Council of Ghana has condemned the leader of the Philadelphia Movement, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, for suggesting that his face should replace the widely known picture of Jesus.

According to the Christian Council, the suggestion by Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is an insult to the Christian faith and anti-Christian.

Prophet Adom Kyei Duah told his congregants he had been directed to replace 'Jesus' pictures' with his. Source: GraphicOnline

Source: Getty Images

In a press statement quoted by Ghanaweb, the Council affirmed that Prophet Adom Kyei Duah is not and cannot be the Jesus the Bible speaks of.

The Council said the only true Jesus is the one begotten by Mary, who suffered under Pontius Pilate, was crucified on the cross, buried and rose again on the third day.

The Council said that Jesus would return one day to reward those who have done God's will rather than establish a new church or movement.

The Council further warned Ghanaians against relying on miraculous spectacles to determine whether God has anointed a person.

It also warned Christians against following false prophets and false teachers who claim they are messiahs.

The Christian Council reiterated its condemnation of the anti-Christ statements made by Prophet Duah and urged all Christians to treat them with contempt.

Meanwhile, churches have been warned against propagating harmful doctrines that are likely to destroy the faith of vulnerable and well-meaning Christians.

Adom Kyei Duah says his face should replace Jesus’ face

The Christian Council’s press release was triggered by a statement made by the famous preacher, Prophet Adom Kyei Duah, who claimed he had received instructions to replace all images of Jesus Christ with his.

He said that in the next 500 years, his image would replace the well-known face of the Christian messiah, which would be brandished on all calendars and framed in pictures worldwide.

His announcement was received with a mixture of shock and amusement by netizens.

Prophet Duah opens 25,000 auditorium

YEN.com.gh reported that the Founder and general overseer of the Believers Worship Center, Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Dua, has commissioned a new ultra-modern 25,000-seater capacity church at Pokuase Katapor Estate in Accra.

This new church building is reportedly the biggest in Ghana, surpassing the Perez Chapel auditorium of 14,000 capacity.

Prophet Adom Kyei Dua was joined by members of his congregation, who filled the new church auditorium to commission the magnificent facility.

Source: YEN.com.gh