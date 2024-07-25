Personnel from Ghana National Service Fire have rescued a young lady from the top of the Circle Interchange

In a video spotted on TikTok, the young lady was seen clinging to the pillars of the interchange

Netizens wondered how the young lady got stuck in between the pillars, upon seeing the video online

Officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) rescued a young lady who became stuck on top of the Circle Interchange in Accra

In a video making rounds on social media, the young lady, whose identity has not been disclosed, was captured clung in between the top pillars of the interchange.

An image of the young (left) stuck in between the Circle Interchange pillar, and firefighters ascending to rescue her Photo credit: @philadelphiapaparazzI

The GNFS personnel, whose station was a few metres away from the area, rushed to the scene to save the woman.

It is unclear how the lady climbed up the pillars, however, murmurings from the crowd gathered at the scene suggest that she may be suffering from a mental disorder.

Other onlookers also suggested that she may be one of the people begging on the streets of Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

"Where did she pass to get there? Look at where she is. I don't think she is normal," another onlooker said.

The rescue team from the GNFS used their specialised equipment to bring her down from the top of the Circle Interchange.

It is unclear from the video whether the lady was hurt or otherwise, but she looked unconscious.

Netizens share their views

When the video captured by Akua Vera Etornam spread online, it sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens.

@B!G_ACIDICK said:

"Gives us more updates about her now."

@PhiladelphiaPaparazzi replied:

"The fire service said make we forget am how she take reach there she go drop."

@Mommie also said:

"How do you guys also saw her."

@PhiladelphiaPaparazzi replied:

"We heard her crying."

