Meet Nigerian genius who won 8 scholarships from secondary school

What has proved to be a herculean and unsuccessful venture for many people has been repeatedly achieved by a young man

The man caused a stir on social media as he revealed that he had won a total of 8 scholarships which are worth N92 million

The man, Babajide Milton Macaulay started axing scholarship applications right from his secondary school where he won the first which was worth 20k

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A Nigerian man has gone to show why some persons are referred to as geniuses, which is due to the extraordinary feats they are able to achieve.

Babajide Milton Macaulay blew many away when he announced on his LinkedIn page that he had bagged 8 scholarships so far, starting from his secondary school.

He started his winning streak from secondary school Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Babajide Milton Macaulay

Source: UGC

Macaulay said these scholarships, which were won in the last 17 years of his life stemmed from his quest to acquire knowledge, skills and competence.

The scholarships comprise both home and abroad awards.

A breakdown of the 8 scholarships

The PhD holder went on to give a breakdown of the scholarships as:

"1. Iju Scholarship Initiative (2004; worth N20,000).

"2. Total/EPNL Nigerian Tertiary Institutions Scholarship (2006-2010; worth N150,000 per year = N600,000).

"3. Christ The Redeemer's (a Unit under RCCG) Undergraduate Bursary (2008-2009; worth N20,000 per year = N40,000).

"4. Federal Government of Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship (2009/2010; N150,000).

"5. London Metropolitan University (LMU) Postgraduate Scholarship (2012; worth £15,000, i.e. N9,000,000).

"6. Commonwealth Shared Scholarship (2012; worth about £30,000, i.e. about N18,000,000). PS: Accepted this scholarship in 2012 instead of LMU's.

"7. Commonwealth PhD Scholarship (2015; worth about £100,000, i.e. about N60,000,000).

"8. Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) Scholarship Programme (2021; worth about $7,000, i.e. about N3,500,000)."

Social media users took to his comment section to hail his achievements.

Kelechukwu Onwukamike said:

"Super congrts brodami."

Rapahel Usoroh wrote:

"Congratulations sir."

Bello Michael commented:

"Congratulations Dr."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had celebrated winning a scholarship that would make him enjoy an N8.7 million stipend.

The young man simply identified as Mike said he got the offer with his 4.49 CGPA. He would be doing his PhD with his first degree.

According to Mike, he will be working as a teaching assistant and receiving over $23,000 (N8,764,150) stipend.

Nigerians were proud of the young man and they soon flooded the comment section of his post with congratulatory messages.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen