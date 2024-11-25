Real Madrid have confirmed that Vinicius Junior will miss their crucial Champions League clash against Liverpool at Anfield due to injury.

The Brazilian winger sustained the injury after playing a full 90 minutes and providing an assist in Sunday’s 3-0 La Liga victory over Leganes.

Real Madrid are dealt with a hammer-blow as a top player is ruled out with a hamstring injury. Photo: Joseph Kampa.

Vinicius has been in sensational form this season, scoring four goals in four Champions League games and contributing eight goals and five assists in 13 La Liga appearances.

His absence is a significant blow for Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 defeat to AC Milan in their previous European outing.

Currently, Madrid sit 18th in the Champions League table, making the Anfield fixture even more crucial.

How long will Vinicius be sidelined?

Reports suggest Vinicius will be sidelined for a month, missing key fixtures against Getafe, Athletic, Girona, Atalanta, and Rayo Vallecano.

Ancelotti will need to adjust his attack, likely moving Kylian Mbappé to his preferred left-wing position.

The French forward, who ended a four-game goal drought with a strike against Leganes, has struggled to adapt to a central role since joining Madrid.

Vinicius’ absence offers Liverpool a tactical advantage, but Real Madrid will look to leverage their depth to navigate this challenging period without one of their brightest stars.

